Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EPOKY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. 38,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,148. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

