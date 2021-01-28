Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Epiroc AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

