Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Sells $69,247.29 in Stock

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $69,247.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Epizyme stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,567. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Epizyme by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Epizyme by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 189,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

