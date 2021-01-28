Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V)’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:ROS)

RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) (CVE:ROS) – Beacon Securities issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. Beacon Securities has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) alerts:

RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) stock opened at C$0.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of C$86.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. RosCan Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.55.

RosCan Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds five option agreements to acquire a 100% interest in six contiguous gold prospective permits covering 254 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to RosCan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.