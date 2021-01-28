Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,253.00 to $1,352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,361.68.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,466.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,398.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,286.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,510.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 175.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 97,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,879,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,776.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

