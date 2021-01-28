Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TFI International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a report released on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $4.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.90.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

NASDAQ TFII opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $77.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in TFI International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

