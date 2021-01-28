Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TFI International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

TFI International stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $77.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

