Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 28th (ASC, BMW, COP, DGE, FB, INH, JEN, KGX, LEO, RTL)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 28th:

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW)

was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) was given a €87.00 ($102.35) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was given a $330.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) (ETR:INH) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) was given a €31.50 ($37.06) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) was given a €89.00 ($104.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) was given a €4.00 ($4.71) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

