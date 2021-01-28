Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 28th (ANTM, ARCO, ARNA, ARQT, CREE, EMN, EXTR, IRBT, MDU, MELI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 28th:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $305.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anthem’s fourth-quarter earnings of $2.54 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% and plunged 34.5% year over year due to elevated costs. The company’s prudent acquisitions and collaborations complement its inorganic growth profile and help it boost Medicare Advantage growth. Its increasing top line, driven by premium rate increase and higher membership, paves the way for growth. Its solid guidance impresses. It witnessed a rise in usage of its virtual care services, which in turn poises it well for long-term growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, its strong capital position has enabled it to undertake shareholder-friendly moves via buybacks and dividend payments. However, its high costs continue to weigh on its bottom line. Its weak balance sheet is a concern”

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bradesco Corretora.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $105.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical for the fourth quarter have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from cost-cutting and productivity actions, synergies of strategic acquisitions, innovation and efforts to reduce debt. It is taking a more aggressive approach to manage costs this year and keep its manufacturing costs under control. The company is also focused on growing new business revenues leveraging its innovation-driven growth model. However, weak demand in certain markets including transportation and textile due to the pandemic is expected to continue to weigh on Eastman Chemical’s volumes in the fourth quarter. The Chemical Intermediates unit also faces headwind from weaker product spreads. The company also faces challenges in the fiber business due to a weak acetate tow market.”

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.50.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Northland Securities currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MDU Resources continues to benefit from the two-platform business model. Also, the company is expanding operations through strategic acquisitions and remains poised to gain from an increasing backlog in the construction segment. Its planned investments will further strengthen its infrastructure and improve reliability of services, aiding it to serve the growing customer base effectively. Also, on the back of these investments, the company expects its rate base to expand. Moreover, it has enough liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. In the past six months, shares of MDU Resources have outperformed the industry. However, Construction materials products are marketed amid stiff competition in terms of price, service, delivery time and proximity to customers. Aging natural gas pipelines, power generation and transmission facilities are a concern.”

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bradesco Corretora.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $196.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past month, 3M’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company performed well in the fourth of 2020, beating both earnings and sales estimates. In the quarters ahead, it is well-positioned to benefit from its solid product portfolio, restructuring actions, inorganic actions and shareholder-friendly policies. Demand is expected to be high in various end markets, including personal safety, home improvement and others. For 2021, the company expects adjusted earnings of $9.20-$9.70 and year-over-year sales growth of 5-8%. However, the impacts of 2020 headwinds, raw material prices and divestitures are expected to hurt earnings in 2021. Also, woes related to huge debts and international exposure as well as expenses related to research and development, and restructuring charges might be concerning.”

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $241.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PayPal is benefiting from robust growth in total payments volume owing to increasing net new active accounts. Further, strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform is a major positive. Furthermore, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts. Additionally, growing momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is a tailwind. Also, benefits from Honey buyout are positives. We believe accelerating transaction revenues of PayPal are likely to continue driving revenues. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, increasing credit loss reserves owing to macroeconomic projections on account of coronavirus is a serious matter of concern. Further, intensifying digital payment competition is a risk.”

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Royal Caribbean have underperformed the industry in the past year. The dismal performance can primarily be attributed to the coronavirus outbreak that has compelled the company to cancel cruises. However, Royal Caribbean is likely to benefit from rebooking activities related to Future Cruise Credit. Also, increased focus on digital tools for marketing, product development bode well. Management stated that it continues to witness steady improvement in bookings for 2021 as summer sailing driving the rise in demand. The company further announced that bookings for second half of 2021 are within the historical ranges. Of late, loss estimates for 2021 have narrowed. However, costs in the coming quarter are likely to increase due the suspension of operations. Owing to the pandemic, the company has withdrawn 2020 guidance.”

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services primarily in water depths and geographies. It operates ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups. The company’s offshore fleet includes drillships, semisubmersibles, jackups and deepwater managed units. Valaris plc, formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $22.50 target price on the stock.

