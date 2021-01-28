Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 28th (ATCO, ATRO, AUY, AVRO, AVTR, AY, BANF, BBVA, BMRC, BNGO)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 28th:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) was given a €153.00 ($180.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

