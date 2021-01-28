Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 38.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

ETRN stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after acquiring an additional 188,063 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,695,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,180 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 3,549,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 672,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,513,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after acquiring an additional 64,695 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

