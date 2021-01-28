Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.86. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 174,209 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative net margin of 2,522.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

