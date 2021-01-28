ERC20 Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and $48,613.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.13 or 0.00867438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.66 or 0.04137986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017377 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.