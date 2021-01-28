ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Stock Price Down 10.8%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.31. 749,325 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,489% from the average session volume of 47,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $206.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.