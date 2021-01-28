ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Update

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 690.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

ERYP stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.31. 749,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,163. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $206.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

