ESBC (ESBC) Hits Market Cap of $365,695.98

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. ESBC has a market cap of $365,695.98 and $247,137.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,756,870 coins and its circulating supply is 25,485,545 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

