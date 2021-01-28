Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Trading Down 8.3%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.43 and last traded at $32.12. Approximately 1,584,390 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,210,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $895.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.52) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

