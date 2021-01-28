Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.27. Esprit shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 3,999 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Esprit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, bodywear, accessories, homewares, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names.

