Essex Property Trust (ESS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. On average, analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $239.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.03. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $329.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

