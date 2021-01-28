Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Position Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 92.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.25.

Shares of ESS opened at $239.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.87 and a 200-day moving average of $226.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

