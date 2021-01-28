EtherGem (EGEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34,275.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $355,926.92 and $34,275.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.60 or 0.00900852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.08 or 0.04189137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017666 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

