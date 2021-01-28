Etheroll (DICE) Price Hits $0.63 on Exchanges

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Etheroll coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001985 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Etheroll has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Etheroll has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $1,503.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Etheroll Profile

Etheroll is a coin. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 coins. Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll . The official website for Etheroll is etheroll.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

Buying and Selling Etheroll

Etheroll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etheroll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etheroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

