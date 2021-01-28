Etheroll Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $347.00 (DICE)

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Etheroll has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $347.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etheroll coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etheroll has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.41 or 0.00877799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.26 or 0.04152913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017467 BTC.

About Etheroll

Etheroll (DICE) is a coin. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 coins. Etheroll’s official website is etheroll.com . Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

Buying and Selling Etheroll

Etheroll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etheroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etheroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

