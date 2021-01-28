Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Trading Up 7.4%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.09. 141,946 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 138,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of ($0.16) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 470.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

