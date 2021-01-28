Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Trading Up 7.4%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.09. 141,946 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 138,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.29.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 470.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.
About Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.
Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.