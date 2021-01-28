ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPR) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.