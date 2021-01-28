Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.50. Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 108,711 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.03, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$163.71 million and a PE ratio of 7.78.

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etrion Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

