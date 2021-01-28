Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERRFY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:ERRFY opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

