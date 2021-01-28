eve Sleep plc (EVE.L) (LON:EVE) Shares Up 2.7%

eve Sleep plc (EVE.L) (LON:EVE)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.11 ($0.05). 1,346,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,467,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £11.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.25.

eve Sleep plc (EVE.L) Company Profile (LON:EVE)

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

