Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Trading Up 11.7%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s share price was up 11.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 308,918 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 233,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of $859.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,932. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 117,614 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

