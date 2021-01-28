Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.96

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $3.75. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 421,854 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $79.91 million for the quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

