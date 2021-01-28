Everex (EVX) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Everex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $283,952.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everex has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00070942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.36 or 0.00898124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00053827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.96 or 0.04282067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014614 BTC.

About Everex

Everex is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

