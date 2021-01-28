Everipedia (IQ) One Day Volume Hits $9.10 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $39.32 million and $9.10 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00051805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00130417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00272631 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00068657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00066735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00036805 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,491,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,950,477,314 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

