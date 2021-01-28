EveryCoin Trading Down 90.7% Over Last 7 Days (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 63.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One EveryCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 90.7% lower against the US dollar. EveryCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $200,832.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.31 or 0.00897840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.51 or 0.04290769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014659 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017789 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

EveryCoin Coin Trading

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

