Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.48

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $2.27. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 87,998 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $26.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 5.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolving Systems stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Evolving Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

