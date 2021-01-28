Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

EVTCY opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.19. Evotec has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $88.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Evotec had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $151.28 million for the quarter.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

