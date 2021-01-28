Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €32.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evotec SE (EVT.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.00 ($37.65).

Shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) stock opened at €36.19 ($42.58) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 393.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of €29.05 and a 200-day moving average of €24.77. Evotec SE has a 1-year low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 1-year high of €31.00 ($36.47).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

