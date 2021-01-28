Exane Derivatives Acquires 11,024 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.2% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 33.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,584,000 after buying an additional 1,353,537 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,084,000 after buying an additional 1,304,925 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,379,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,342,000 after acquiring an additional 839,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

BSX opened at $35.82 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

