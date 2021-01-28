Exane Derivatives Acquires 1,533 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,777,000 after purchasing an additional 683,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $224.78 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.30. The firm has a market cap of $205.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,592 shares of company stock worth $21,918,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

