Exane Derivatives Boosts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 487.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,551 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,795 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 311,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 146,365 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,520 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 961,881 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.52 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.