Exane Derivatives Boosts Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 653.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX stock opened at $372.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.66. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $414.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.27.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

