Exane Derivatives Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,517,000 after purchasing an additional 160,117 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $122.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.