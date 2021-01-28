Exane Derivatives Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.0% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,111,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,050,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,446,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Zoetis stock opened at $153.15 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.