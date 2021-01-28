Exane Derivatives Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock opened at $460.00 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.