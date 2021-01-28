Exane Derivatives Sells 2,937 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.1% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $123.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.52.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

