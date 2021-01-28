Exane Derivatives Takes $1.09 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 65.9% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 22.1% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Chubb by 38.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.72.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $145.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.22.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.