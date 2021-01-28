Exponent (EXPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXPO opened at $84.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.35. Exponent has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 0.32.

EXPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $10,177,206.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,573 shares in the company, valued at $23,648,534.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,340.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

