Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Trading Down 2.8%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF)’s share price fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. 3,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Extendicare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

