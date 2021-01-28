Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Trading Up 12% After Analyst Upgrade

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s stock price traded up 12% during trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Extreme Networks traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $8.40. 3,188,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 1,123,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXTR. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,963. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 372,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 456,900 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 96,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 69,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. Analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

