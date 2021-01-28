Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $65.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $191.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

