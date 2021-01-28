F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $201.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $211.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $250,341.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $13,033,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,722 shares of company stock worth $3,525,398. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

